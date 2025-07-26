3.70 BYN
Terrorists Attack Catholic Church in Congo, At Least 34 Dead
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Terrorists launched an attack on a Catholic church in the Congo, resulting in at least 34 deaths. Prior to this, an attack was carried out on a neighboring village, where at least 5 people were killed.
The terrorists arrived at the church at night during a service. They also set fire to several houses and shops. It is believed that members of a group associated with "Islamic State" are responsible for both attacks.