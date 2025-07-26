Watch onlineTV Programm
PoliticsEconomyPresidentSocietyIn the worldRegionsCultureIncidentsHealthSportTechnologyHorizon
EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Terrorists Attack Catholic Church in Congo, At Least 34 Dead

Terrorists Attack Catholic Church in Congo, At Least 34 Dead

Terrorists launched an attack on a Catholic church in the Congo, resulting in at least 34 deaths. Prior to this, an attack was carried out on a neighboring village, where at least 5 people were killed.

The terrorists arrived at the church at night during a service. They also set fire to several houses and shops. It is believed that members of a group associated with "Islamic State" are responsible for both attacks.