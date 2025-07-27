Lukashenko: Belarus Ready to Continue Supplying Equipment for Oil Extraction to Russia

Belarus remains prepared to supply Russia with equipment necessary for oil extraction. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced this during a meeting with the governor of the Tyumen region, Alexander Moor, reports BELTA.

Addressing the Tyumen Governor, the head of state recalled a recent meeting he held concerning hydrocarbon extraction in Belarus. Since the Tyumen region is rich in oil and possesses relevant expertise, Lukashenko proposed that specialists from this Russian region assess the prospects for increasing oil production in Belarus. This initiative aims to provide an alternative assessment of the potential in this area.

Furthermore, the President reiterated Belarus's intention to continue supplying the entire Russian market with essential oil extraction equipment. "Equipment for oil extraction is in high demand in your region. And you know that, overall, we are focused on Tyumen in supplying this equipment," Lukashenko emphasized.

In 2024, the trade turnover between Belarus and the Tyumen Region exceeded $3.7 billion. For the first five months of 2025, the trade volume surpassed $1.1 billion. Belarus's main exports include trucks, tractors, semi-trailers, tires, and other goods. Conversely, Tyumen supplies Belarus with crude oil, rapeseed seeds, pipeline fittings, various resins, and polyurethanes.