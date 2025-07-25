The ratings of the German cabinet and its leader, Friedrich Merz, are at a deep low.

According to a new poll published by Bild, within just one month, the number of dissatisfied citizens with the chancellor increased from 45% to 56%. Consequently, his support has declined: now only 31% of people approve of his actions, compared to 35% a month ago.

The reasons for this decline in popularity are clear: bellicose rhetoric and complete helplessness in solving internal problems. When efforts are made to address these issues, they often involve the least effective tools.