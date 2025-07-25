3.71 BYN
Retirement Age in Germany May Be Raised to 70
The ratings of the German cabinet and its leader, Friedrich Merz, are at a deep low.
According to a new poll published by Bild, within just one month, the number of dissatisfied citizens with the chancellor increased from 45% to 56%. Consequently, his support has declined: now only 31% of people approve of his actions, compared to 35% a month ago.
The reasons for this decline in popularity are clear: bellicose rhetoric and complete helplessness in solving internal problems. When efforts are made to address these issues, they often involve the least effective tools.
Recently, for example, the Minister of Economy proposed raising the retirement age in Germany to 70 years. Not long ago, Germans reacted with significant discontent to a reform that allowed them to retire at 67.