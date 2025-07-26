The European Union and the United States have agreed to implement a basic tariff of 15% on European goods imported into the U.S., amid ongoing tensions and complex trade negotiations. This development emerged from a meeting between European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump in Scotland, an event that many analysts believe will further strain the already fragile economic stability of the Old Continent.

According to the agreements reached, starting August 1, a 15% baseline duty will be levied on European products entering the United States.

Donald Trump stated:

"We're about to do something significant. The European Union will purchase energy from the United States worth $750 billion. They will invest an additional $600 billion in the U.S., over and above what they already do. Do you know what that sum means? It’s enormous. They agree to open their markets for zero-tariff trade, and they are willing to buy a vast amount of military equipment."