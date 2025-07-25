Watch onlineTV Programm
Reuters: Scandal Between the US and China Occurs at UN Security Council Meeting

A scandal erupted between the United States and China during a UN Security Council meeting, according to TASS citing Reuters.

The disagreement began after the US ambassador to the UN, Dorothy Shea, urged all UN member states—especially China—to stop exporting so-called dual-use goods to Russia, which could give Russia a military advantage.

In response, China's UN ambassador, Geng Shuang, asked the US to "stop shifting blame onto Ukraine or creating confrontation, and instead play a more constructive role in facilitating a ceasefire and peaceful negotiations."