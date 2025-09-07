An overwhelming majority of Moldova’s residents—nearly 70%—are opposed to their country joining NATO. Data from a recent survey reveal a profound split between the policies of the ruling party and the sentiments of the populace.

Against this backdrop, the opposition is gaining momentum. The "Patriotic Bloc," supported by 36%, has for the first time surpassed the "Action and Solidarity" party, which holds a rating of 34.7%. Moreover, more than half of the citizens believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction.