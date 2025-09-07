3.70 BYN
Almost 70% of Moldovans Oppose Country’s Accession to NATO
Text by:Editorial office news.by
An overwhelming majority of Moldova’s residents—nearly 70%—are opposed to their country joining NATO. Data from a recent survey reveal a profound split between the policies of the ruling party and the sentiments of the populace.
Against this backdrop, the opposition is gaining momentum. The "Patriotic Bloc," supported by 36%, has for the first time surpassed the "Action and Solidarity" party, which holds a rating of 34.7%. Moreover, more than half of the citizens believe that the country is moving in the wrong direction.
The people's verdict is clear: Moldovans favor neutrality and reject the geopolitical ambitions of their authorities.