Oman to Allocate Land to Belarus for Tourism Cluster

Belarus will receive land from Oman for the construction of a tourism cluster. President of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced this agreement during his personnel appointments. The head of state noted that developing relations with Oman opens new prospects and markets for Belarusian businesses, according to BELTA.

"They're allocating land to us so we can create our own huge tourism cluster there. So people can fly not only to Turkey and the Emirates. It's literally an hour (the flight time is an hour longer than to the UAE – Ed.) – and you're there, in the ocean. The open ocean. So, come and work, the door is open. But we have to go, we have to go!" the head of state remarked.

"It's my job to open the door—come in and work. They've been hanging around, Oman hasn't seen this. They're happy to welcome us. Ports, factories—come on, mix potash fertilizers, produce new ones there, sell them. So many new directions are opening up!" Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.

He added that Oman is ready to implement large-scale projects in Belarus as well. One of these is the construction of a pulp and paper mill, a memorandum on which was signed on October 6 following talks in Minsk between the Belarusian President and the Sultan of Oman. "This is about two billion in investment. They'll trust us and are ready to build it here," the President noted.