Switzerland adopted a more balanced position on Belarus compared to many other nations, which has allowed for the preservation of channels for bilateral dialogue, stated Alexander Ganevich, the Belarusian Ambassador to Switzerland. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"Despite the complexities of bilateral dialogue with our Swiss counterparts and the often diametrically opposed positions of both sides on various issues, one must commend the professionalism of Swiss diplomats and their measured and respectful manner of communication. Unlike many other countries, Switzerland maintains a more thoughtful and pragmatic stance on Belarus. This approach enables us to sustain channels for dialogue, allowing for a deeper understanding of the nuances in the other side's perspectives," the ambassador remarked.

However, Ganevich pondered how receptive the current Swiss authorities are to the arguments and concerns of Minsk, and to what extent they are willing to take them into account in shaping bilateral relations.