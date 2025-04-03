3.66 BYN
Ambassador Ganevich: Switzerland Takes More Balanced Stance on Belarus
Switzerland adopted a more balanced position on Belarus compared to many other nations, which has allowed for the preservation of channels for bilateral dialogue, stated Alexander Ganevich, the Belarusian Ambassador to Switzerland. This was reported by RIA Novosti.
"Despite the complexities of bilateral dialogue with our Swiss counterparts and the often diametrically opposed positions of both sides on various issues, one must commend the professionalism of Swiss diplomats and their measured and respectful manner of communication. Unlike many other countries, Switzerland maintains a more thoughtful and pragmatic stance on Belarus. This approach enables us to sustain channels for dialogue, allowing for a deeper understanding of the nuances in the other side's perspectives," the ambassador remarked.
However, Ganevich pondered how receptive the current Swiss authorities are to the arguments and concerns of Minsk, and to what extent they are willing to take them into account in shaping bilateral relations.
Switzerland is not a member of the EU or NATO; however, Bern has aligned itself with nearly all European sanctions against Russia and Belarus since February 24, 2022. The Swiss government has blocked private Russian assets totaling 7.4 billion Swiss francs (approximately 8.38 billion dollars) as part of these sanctions. Additionally, it was reported that around 7.45 billion Swiss francs of assets belonging to the Russian Central Bank (about 8.44 billion dollars) have also been frozen in Switzerland.