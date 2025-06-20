International tensions and a global crisis of trust can only be overcome through sincere dialogue. Listening — truly listening — to one’s interlocutor is arguably the most crucial task for those seeking to consolidate efforts around issues of peace and stability.

On the agenda at the Palace of Independence are pressing topics relevant to our region and Belarusian-American relations.

The leader of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, held a meeting with the U.S. President’s Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg.

The discussions took place with the participation of delegation members. Alexander Lukashenko emphasized the importance of communication for bilateral relations.

"Your arrival has caused quite a stir in the world. But I wonder why. Can't we simply engage in a normal dialogue and talk about our affairs — about relations between Belarus and the United States?" — the Head of State noted. "I am very pleased to meet with you, Mr. General."

Keith Kellogg is among the most influential American politicians and a longtime associate of Donald Trump. News of his intention to meet with Alexander Lukashenko surfaced in Western media a few days ago and has since dramatically reshaped the informational landscape. Reports indicated that Kellogg’s visit to Belarus is viewed by Washington as an opportunity to revive stalled negotiations between Moscow and Kiev. Essentially, the U.S. assigns a special role to Belarus in regional security issues.

"I very much hope that our conversation will be entirely sincere and open. Otherwise, what’s the point of meeting? If we try to deceive or trick each other, we won’t achieve any results," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

In response, Keith Kellogg expressed gratitude for the hospitality and the meeting. "We live in very dangerous times, where the crises we face can sharply escalate and grow if we are not wise and just," he said.

To this, Alexander Lukashenko assured him: "Mr. General, I promise you that you will be completely safe on Belarusian territory, and during this time, there will be no escalation — neither within Belarus nor around us."

Kellogg maintains a clear position on the Ukrainian crisis, advocating for stopping hostilities along the current front lines. He previously discussed this plan with Donald Trump in June of last year. Such approaches echo Alexander Lukashenko’s initiatives. Since the early days of the conflict, official Minsk has consistently pursued a peace-oriented stance. The visit of the American delegation underscores Belarus’s relevance in resolving the ongoing crisis.

Media Resonance: Western Analysis of Kellogg’s Visit to Belarus

Western media are already extensively analyzing the reasons and potential outcomes of Kellogg’s visit to Minsk. The New York Times even compares Kellogg’s visit to Belarus with Mike Pompeo’s visit in 2020.

However, the publication concludes that despite similar media resonance, their goals differ. While Pompeo aimed to sow discord between Moscow and Minsk, Kellogg seeks to gain Alexander Lukashenko’s support for a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.