Eismont: Lukashenko and Kellogg’s Negotiations Lasted Over Six Hours

The negotiations between Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko and U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg Kellogg extended for six and a half hours. Details were shared with the publication. The New York Times by the President's Press Secretary, Natalya Eismont, according to BELTA.

"The talks, which began on Friday evening, lasted six and a half hours and covered a range of topics including American and European sanctions against Belarus, conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, as well as Belarus’s relations with Russia and China," the publication reports, citing Natalya Eismont.

The discussions took place at the Palace of Independence and involved delegations from both sides.

The agenda encompassed international issues, the global situation at large, regional concerns, and Belarusian-American relations.

"Your visit has caused quite a stir worldwide. But I wonder why. Are we not capable of engaging in a normal dialogue and discussing our affairs—relations between Belarus and the United States?" the head of state remarked.

"I am very pleased, Mr. General, to meet with you. I sincerely hope that our conversation will be genuine and open. Otherwise, what is the point of meeting? If we resort to cunning and deceit in our dealings, we will achieve nothing," emphasized the Belarusian leader.

In turn, Keith Kellogg expressed gratitude for the hospitality and the meeting. "We live in very dangerous times, where the crises we face can escalate rapidly, spiral out of control, if we are not wise and just," he said.