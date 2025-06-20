Presidential Press Secretary Comments on Lukashenko and Kellogg's Negotiations

The First Informational Channel has received an exclusive comment from the Presidential Press Secretary of Belarus, Natalya Eismont, regarding the nature of the talks, their atmosphere, and the main topics discussed.

"The meeting took place yesterday evening. It lasted six and a half hours. Initially, it was in the President’s study, followed by dinner. The meeting concluded late at night," Natalya Eismont explained. "The atmosphere and the tone of the discussion are clearly visible in the footage we published earlier today."

Natalya Eismont added:

"The range of topics was as relevant as possible at that moment. We discussed what is currently concerning the entire world, including Ukraine and the Middle East, our interactions with the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China, the sanctions policies of the United States and the European Union towards Belarus, Russia, and other nations. We also spoke about changes in the global political architecture, as well as about people and the history of wars."