3.78 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.42 BYN
U.S. Imposes Restrictions on Iranian Military-Industrial Complex
Text by:Editorial office news.by
While the U.S. authorities have not made a decision on Tehran, Washington is introducing restrictive measures against Iran's military-industrial complex.
The sanctions will affect one individual and eight legal entities involved in the purchase and delivery of equipment for the Iranian defense industry. This was reported on the website of the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). The measures also affected companies based in China, Singapore, and Turkey, as well as a dry cargo ship sailing under the Panamanian flag.