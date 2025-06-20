Lukashenko Decides to Pardon 14 Convicted Individuals

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has made the decision to pardon 14 convicted persons. This information was announced by the Presidential Press Secretary, Natalya Eismont, according to BELTA.

It is reported that this was in response to a request from the President of the United States.

"Primarily, these are foreigners: 2 Japanese citizens, 3 Polish citizens, 2 Latvians, as well as nationals of Estonia, Sweden, and the USA. The list also includes several Belarusians. These are individuals convicted of extremist and terrorist activities," Natalya Eismont stated, with her words cited by the Telegram channel "Pool of the First."