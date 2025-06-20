Due to Israeli Airstrikes, Five IRGC Military Personnel Killed

The Israeli army announced the commencement of a new wave of airstrikes targeting missile warehouses and launch infrastructure in central Iran.

According to Tehran, five members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) were killed. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported the elimination of two high-ranking members of the Quds Force, a special unit within the IRGC. Earlier, Iranian sources claimed strikes on a nuclear research complex in Isfahan, as well as in the city of Qom, where one person lost their life. Tehran has responded to these attacks. The IDF also reported successful interception of several Iranian drones. During the night, Israel’s air defense systems operated in Tel Aviv, intercepting Iranian missiles. Debris from a missile fell onto a residential building, igniting a fire.

The United States continues to mobilize troops in the Middle East. Two Lockheed C-5M Super Galaxy military transport aircraft have been dispatched to the Persian Gulf region. Previously, an aircraft carrier strike group and dozens of refueling aircraft had also been deployed there. Israel anticipates that the United States will enter into conflict with Iran. However, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that he would delay a decision for another two weeks but remains convinced that Tehran was close to developing nuclear weapons. According to Trump, the head of intelligence, who previously claimed otherwise, is mistaken. The White House leader also commented on the situation surrounding negotiations over the Ukrainian conflict. He warned circles within the U.S. advocating for Kyiv to continue fighting rather than pursue peace talks with Moscow to be more cautious in their statements.

Donald Trump remarked: "People need to be very careful with what they say. They must pay close attention to their words because their language can bring them a lot of trouble."