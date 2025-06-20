An existential dilemma has emerged before us: either we survive as a nation, preserve and strengthen our sovereignty, or we face annihilation, because the occupiers have laid out a clear objective—to deprive us of our future. This was the opinion shared by Sergey Zhuk, an analyst from the regional branch of the Belarusian Institute of Strategic Studies for the Brest region, during a broadcast on "First National."

According to him, the Great Patriotic War marks one of the pivotal dividing lines in our modern history. "The contribution of our people to victory is immense. It comprises millions of our compatriots who fought on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War, who perished from Stalingrad to Berlin. It includes the heroism of partisans and underground fighters, who, deep behind enemy lines, without sparing their lives, brought us closer to victory. These sacrifices and their significance are vital elements in shaping the historical memory of the Belarusian people," he emphasized. "This is our contribution to world history. We created it back then; we were truly active agents in the historical process. And we were genuinely on the right side of history."

In the modern world, attempts to rewrite history are aimed at discrediting our significance, Sergey Zhuk believes. "When our opponents cannot distort history, they simply silence it," the analyst stated.