3.78 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.42 BYN
Medvedev: Iran Will Continue Its Nuclear Program No Matter What
Russia's Deputy Security Council Chair, Dmitry Medvedev, believes that Iran will persist with its nuclear program regardless of the circumstances, even amidst ongoing conflicts with Israel, reports TASS.
"Tehran sees its survival in its nuclear program. And it will continue it no matter what. Try to take nuclear weapons away from actual, including new, members of the nuclear club!" — the politician wrote on VKontakte.
Medvedev emphasized that Israel has a secret nuclear program and advised abandoning such programs under the supervision of the United Nations Security Council and IAEA. He also commented on the presence of nuclear weapons in Israel and their absence in Iran, describing this situation as a "zero-sum scenario."
He pointed out that if Israel destroys Iran’s entire nuclear program, Iran will inevitably resort to nuclear weapons if it has them. "And if it doesn’t (have nuclear weapons — editor’s note), it will restore its program at any cost. Netanyahu may leave, but Iran will remain—led by a new Ayatollah," the politician concluded.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, claiming its aim was to derail Tehran's nuclear and missile programs. Less than a day later, the Islamic republic responded with an attack. In the following days, the countries exchanged strikes again. Reports emerged of casualties and damages, with both sides acknowledging hits on various targets. The cycle of mutual strikes continues.