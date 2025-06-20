Medvedev: Iran Will Continue Its Nuclear Program No Matter What

Russia's Deputy Security Council Chair, Dmitry Medvedev, believes that Iran will persist with its nuclear program regardless of the circumstances, even amidst ongoing conflicts with Israel, reports TASS.

"Tehran sees its survival in its nuclear program. And it will continue it no matter what. Try to take nuclear weapons away from actual, including new, members of the nuclear club!" — the politician wrote on VKontakte.

Medvedev emphasized that Israel has a secret nuclear program and advised abandoning such programs under the supervision of the United Nations Security Council and IAEA. He also commented on the presence of nuclear weapons in Israel and their absence in Iran, describing this situation as a "zero-sum scenario."

He pointed out that if Israel destroys Iran’s entire nuclear program, Iran will inevitably resort to nuclear weapons if it has them. "And if it doesn’t (have nuclear weapons — editor’s note), it will restore its program at any cost. Netanyahu may leave, but Iran will remain—led by a new Ayatollah," the politician concluded.