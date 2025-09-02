3.69 BYN
2.98 BYN
3.46 BYN
American resentment - Trump comments on parade in Beijing
The parade in Beijing was watched in the White House. US President Donald Trump, who, by the way, was invited to the celebration, burst into a post where he somehow offendedly asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping to convey greetings to the head of Russia Vladimir Putin and the head of the DPRK Kim Jong-un, while "you are plotting against the United States."
Donald Trump:
"Have a great and long holiday to Chairman Xi and the wonderful people of China. Give my warmest wishes to Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un, while you are plotting against the United States of America."
At the same time, Trump has a question: will the Chinese leader mention the enormous assistance that the United States has provided to China to help it defend its freedom from a very unfriendly foreign invader. However, Xi Jinping did not mention the United States during his speech, but thanked all countries for their contribution to the victory.