Armed nationalists seize cathedral in Ukrainian Cherkassy

A video of the beating of Metropolitan of the UOC Theodosius during the storming of the сhurch in Cherkassy by supporters of the schismatic Church has appeared. The priest is in hospital. He may be left without sight due to severe burns, also doctors diagnosed a concussion.

As reported by the Ukrainian media, the SBU officers came to Theodosius, bringing a petition to strengthen the metropolitan measure to round-the-clock arrest.



We will remind, on the night of October 17, about a hundred people in masks during the Divine Liturgy broke into the territory of the main temple of Cherkasy diocese of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, one of the largest in Ukraine. According to journalists, the treasury, documents, computers and icons were stolen from the temple. Videos have emerged showing the invaders shooting at parishioners.