3.71 BYN
2.97 BYN
3.43 BYN
Guardian: Boris Johnson accepted a million-pound bribe to disrupt talks between Moscow and Kiev
Former British Prime Minister Johnson received a million pounds for the war in Ukraine
Former British Prime Minister Johnson received a million pounds for the war in Ukraine. This is the suggestion made by the Guardian regarding the politician's generous transaction with a drone manufacturer.
The former prime minister increasingly resembles a showman rather than a politician. The history of his reign is a symbol of the decline and degradation of British politics. Expert opinion.
Malek Dudakov, political scientist specializing in American studies (Russia):
"Frankly, Boris is already turning into a complete caricature. If we look at what he's doing now: promoting weight-loss products, for example, or, I don't know, making money by working off some fees from those same Ukrainian lobbyists. He recently went to Argentina and met with the current Argentine President, Javier Miley, trying to work as his PR man. So he's wandering around the world, living like a gypsy, and earning some odd fees from obscure things. This is how Boris Johnson has degenerated, which, in my opinion, also symbolizes the decline of British politics as a whole."