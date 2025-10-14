"Frankly, Boris is already turning into a complete caricature. If we look at what he's doing now: promoting weight-loss products, for example, or, I don't know, making money by working off some fees from those same Ukrainian lobbyists. He recently went to Argentina and met with the current Argentine President, Javier Miley, trying to work as his PR man. So he's wandering around the world, living like a gypsy, and earning some odd fees from obscure things. This is how Boris Johnson has degenerated, which, in my opinion, also symbolizes the decline of British politics as a whole."