Polish Foreign Minister: War in Ukraine to Last another Three Years
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Warsaw continues to read the tea leaves regarding the Ukrainian conflict. The Polish Foreign Minister made a bold statement about Kiev's plans against Russia. According to Sikorski, Ukraine is preparing to continue military operations for another three years.
Furthermore, the politician stated that the European Union needs to continue supporting Ukraine and provide it with more munitions, such as air defense systems and short- and medium-range weapons.
He also expressed hope that the U.S. President would provide Kiev with Tomahawk missiles. Trump himself is in no rush to make a decision. The day before, the American leader announced that this issue would be discussed at a meeting with Zelensky on Friday, October 17.