Warsaw continues to read the tea leaves regarding the Ukrainian conflict. The Polish Foreign Minister made a bold statement about Kiev's plans against Russia. According to Sikorski, Ukraine is preparing to continue military operations for another three years.

Furthermore, the politician stated that the European Union needs to continue supporting Ukraine and provide it with more munitions, such as air defense systems and short- and medium-range weapons.