Political scientist Kornilov: If the conflict in Middle East ends, Netanyahu's days will be numbered

The continuation of the conflict in the Middle East plays into the Israeli prime minister's hands. As long as the country lives in a military standoff, his position remains strong. This is precisely why Netanyahu was in no rush to end the operation.

"As long as there's conflict, as long as there's armed conflict, Netanyahu remains more or less firmly in power. As soon as all these issues disappear or recede into the background, Netanyahu's days will be numbered, and he understands this perfectly well. Moreover, there are those in Israel who now want to question him about this entire conflict, its consequences, how it unfolded, and the costs Israel has incurred, including human and material. Netanyahu understands all this perfectly well, and that's largely why he dragged out this conflict, despite pressure from his friend Donald Trump."