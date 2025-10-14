Mahmoud Abbas Orders Draft of First Constitution within Three Months

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas has set the goal of creating the first draft of a national constitution within three months. This was announced by his special envoy Mohammad Shtayyeh, BelTA reports, citing TASS.

"I am also a member of the committee drafting the constitution," he said at a briefing. "We will transform the Palestinian Authority into the State of Palestine."

Earlier, on October 13, a summit was held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to commemorate the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages. During the summit, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a final ceasefire agreement in Gaza. According to the Egyptian presidential office, the meeting participants called for the implementation of the next stages of Trump's plan to resolve the conflict in the Gaza Strip, including governance, infrastructure restoration, and a political settlement.