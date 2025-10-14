Belarusian Military Contingent Departing for CSTO Exercises in Tajikistan

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/478a4d44-b940-4145-bedd-be01e56d9de9/conversions/7b7d2b8e-8afb-4231-a826-4bb71dd749aa-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/478a4d44-b940-4145-bedd-be01e56d9de9/conversions/7b7d2b8e-8afb-4231-a826-4bb71dd749aa-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/478a4d44-b940-4145-bedd-be01e56d9de9/conversions/7b7d2b8e-8afb-4231-a826-4bb71dd749aa-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/478a4d44-b940-4145-bedd-be01e56d9de9/conversions/7b7d2b8e-8afb-4231-a826-4bb71dd749aa-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At 8 a.m., an Il-76 military aircraft took off from Baranovichi Airfield. On board - special operations forces of the Armed Forces that will represent Belarus at the international maneuvers.

Together with Belarus, troops from Russia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan will arrive in Tajikistan. The contingent will soon conduct combat training with Tajik troops. Joint maneuvers with the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) peacekeeping forces, "Indestructible Brotherhood 2025," and the special exercise "Barrier -2025," will begin on October 20.

The loading of personnel onto the special Il-76 aircraft began at approximately 6:20 a.m. In addition to special operations forces, members of the Interior Ministry and OMON Special Forces are also heading for Tajikistan. They will be involved in the active phase of the CIS exercises "Commonwealth Antiterror 2025", which will take place on October 24. The "Indestructible Brotherhood" maneuvers will begin on October 20. Troops are continuing to be deployed from Belarus, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Kazakhstan to Tajikistan. In addition to "Indestructible Brotherhood-2025", the "Barrier- 2025" exercise will also be held on Tajik soil. These maneuvers include medical personnel and chemical protection personnel.