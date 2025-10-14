news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/25268dbe-2eaf-41d6-a0e6-7106554359a9/conversions/2c26b965-4f73-4c10-988d-cb3b065c4eff-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/25268dbe-2eaf-41d6-a0e6-7106554359a9/conversions/2c26b965-4f73-4c10-988d-cb3b065c4eff-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/25268dbe-2eaf-41d6-a0e6-7106554359a9/conversions/2c26b965-4f73-4c10-988d-cb3b065c4eff-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/25268dbe-2eaf-41d6-a0e6-7106554359a9/conversions/2c26b965-4f73-4c10-988d-cb3b065c4eff-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Washington is demonstrating a willingness to normalize and improve relations with Minsk. Meanwhile, all attempts by the collective West to isolate Belarus on the international stage have failed. A political scientist specializing in American studies has expressed his opinion.

Malek Dudakov, a political scientist specializing in American studies:

"The resumption of diplomatic work and contacts is very important and shows that the United States de facto recognizes the complete failure of its attempt to isolate Belarus. They are now abandoning the strategy of previous administrations and resuming normal diplomatic contacts with official Minsk. I believe some European countries may well follow the example of the United States, especially those countries where pragmatic politicians are in power, whose views are close to those of Trump and his administration."