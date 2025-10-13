UN: $70 billion needed to rebuild Gaza

The UN estimates that $70 billion will be needed to rebuild the Gaza Strip. However, even with this investment, not all areas of the enclave will be restored. The organization noted that priorities have yet to be determined.

Furthermore, they have not yet been able to estimate a timeline for completion of the restoration work. Regarding the presence of peacekeepers in Gaza, the idea remains hypothetical. It is emphasized that further decisions will depend on the progress of the agreements and the agreement on details between the parties and international participants. However, it is reported that negotiations on the second phase of the peace plan have already begun.