3.69 BYN
2.99 BYN
3.46 BYN
UN: $70 billion needed to rebuild Gaza
Text by:Editorial office news.by
UN: $70 billion needed to rebuild Gazanews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e48c53bd-0516-46d4-9481-58b1c6223e8c/conversions/a89e3e74-e82f-4ecd-8004-82af508e1cbd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e48c53bd-0516-46d4-9481-58b1c6223e8c/conversions/a89e3e74-e82f-4ecd-8004-82af508e1cbd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e48c53bd-0516-46d4-9481-58b1c6223e8c/conversions/a89e3e74-e82f-4ecd-8004-82af508e1cbd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e48c53bd-0516-46d4-9481-58b1c6223e8c/conversions/a89e3e74-e82f-4ecd-8004-82af508e1cbd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The UN estimates that $70 billion will be needed to rebuild the Gaza Strip. However, even with this investment, not all areas of the enclave will be restored. The organization noted that priorities have yet to be determined.
Furthermore, they have not yet been able to estimate a timeline for completion of the restoration work. Regarding the presence of peacekeepers in Gaza, the idea remains hypothetical. It is emphasized that further decisions will depend on the progress of the agreements and the agreement on details between the parties and international participants. However, it is reported that negotiations on the second phase of the peace plan have already begun.