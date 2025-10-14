3.71 BYN
Serious Escalation: Trump May Deliver Tomahawk Missiles to Kiev
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Trump is making more bellicose statements. The American leader stated that Zelensky plans to ask him to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk cruise missiles at their meeting on Friday. He noted that the United States has a large stockpile of these missiles, but did not specify whether a decision on the supply would be made.
At the same time, Trump emphasized that he is disappointed with the pace of the Ukrainian settlement, but considers his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin "very good." The Kremlin has already warned that such a move could lead to a serious escalation, as the Tomahawks are nuclear-capable.