The Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) acquires especial significance in today's unstable world. This statement was made by the Belarusian Foreign Minister at the organization's 19th ministerial meeting in Uganda.

According to Maxim Ryzhenkov, this instability is the result of certain alliances' disregard for the norms and principles of the UN Charter, which underpin international law and which the NAM countries have always adhered to.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"This is a paradox, because the states within these alliances, mostly former colonial powers, were obligated to strictly adhere to their international obligations. But they didn't even try. Moreover, they profited enormously from colonialism, plundering other people not only economically but also culturally. Why do we now have to travel to Western museums to see the true cultural heritage of former colonies? In this regard, Belarus welcomes the steps taken by many African countries to seek reparations from the West for colonial oppression, as we openly stated during the high-level general debate at the current session of the UN General Assembly."

The diplomat also noted that Western powers continue their neocolonial policies, which is manifested in military interventions, interference in internal affairs, organization of color revolutions, as well as the use of unilateral coercive measures, trade and financial blockades and unfair tariffs.