Lukashenko: Development of Pharmaceuticals and Microbiology Key Factor in Preserving Nation's Health

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated specialists working in the pharmaceutical and microbiological industries on their professional holiday, BelTA reported, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"The sustainable development of the pharmaceutical and microbiological industries is a significant factor in maintaining the nation's health – a key component of the country's independence and security," the congratulatory message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that, thanks to the patient daily work of a well-coordinated team with significant scientific knowledge and practical experience, effective and affordable medicines are being created that are trusted not only in Belarus but also abroad.

"I am confident that your dedication to your profession, responsibility and determination will continue to contribute to the industry's efficient work and fulfillment of all objectives," the head of state emphasized.