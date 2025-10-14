3.71 BYN
London Compiles Statistics: UK Delivered More Than 85,000 Drones to AFU in Six Months
On October 15, seven NATO countries are planning to announce further military aid to Kiev, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to the North Atlantic Alliance. While no exact list of sponsors has been provided, it is noted that the deliveries will be made under the PURL program, which provides for the purchase of American weapons at European expense.
Six EU countries have already made contributions to this initiative. A meeting of the contact group, co-chaired by Germany and the United Kingdom, on support for Ukraine is scheduled for today at NATO headquarters.
Meanwhile, statistics have been compiled in London, showing that the United Kingdom has delivered over 85,000 drones to the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past six months. The British Defence Secretary cited these figures. The official also noted that London and Kiev have signed a number of military cooperation agreements that will soon enable the development of thousands of new interceptor drones.