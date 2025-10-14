London Compiles Statistics: UK Delivered More Than 85,000 Drones to AFU in Six Months

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6a1fe375-def3-48cf-a8ff-bd893278c012/conversions/f8ece57a-df1b-4fc2-91d1-93ac88a3bbb7-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6a1fe375-def3-48cf-a8ff-bd893278c012/conversions/f8ece57a-df1b-4fc2-91d1-93ac88a3bbb7-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6a1fe375-def3-48cf-a8ff-bd893278c012/conversions/f8ece57a-df1b-4fc2-91d1-93ac88a3bbb7-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/6a1fe375-def3-48cf-a8ff-bd893278c012/conversions/f8ece57a-df1b-4fc2-91d1-93ac88a3bbb7-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

On October 15, seven NATO countries are planning to announce further military aid to Kiev, according to the Ukrainian ambassador to the North Atlantic Alliance. While no exact list of sponsors has been provided, it is noted that the deliveries will be made under the PURL program, which provides for the purchase of American weapons at European expense.

Six EU countries have already made contributions to this initiative. A meeting of the contact group, co-chaired by Germany and the United Kingdom, on support for Ukraine is scheduled for today at NATO headquarters.