At least 19 people killed in Israeli strike on hospital and school in Gaza

At least 19 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on a hospital and school in the city of Deir el-Balah in the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, the medical facility housed a Hamas command center.

Meanwhile, media reports say that the attack caused a fire that engulfed more than 30 tents of displaced Palestinians.

Hezbollah attacks Israeli military camp

Israel also suffered tonight. Hezbollah launched a drone strike on a military base near the settlement of Binyamine. According to official information, four soldiers were killed and seven others were seriously injured. According to other sources, the number of victims exceeds a hundred, but the Israeli army called for no information about the casualties to be published.

Israel continues its operation in Lebanon