At least 19 people killed in Israeli strike on hospital and school in Gaza
At least 19 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli strike on a hospital and school in the city of Deir el-Balah in the Gaza Strip. According to the IDF, the medical facility housed a Hamas command center.
Meanwhile, media reports say that the attack caused a fire that engulfed more than 30 tents of displaced Palestinians.
Hezbollah attacks Israeli military camp
Israel also suffered tonight. Hezbollah launched a drone strike on a military base near the settlement of Binyamine. According to official information, four soldiers were killed and seven others were seriously injured. According to other sources, the number of victims exceeds a hundred, but the Israeli army called for no information about the casualties to be published.
Israel continues its operation in Lebanon
Meanwhile, Tel Aviv continues to expand its operation against Beirut. The UN peacekeepers report that three Israeli military units have entered Lebanese territory... The mission also noted that two Israeli tanks invaded peacekeepers' positions, damaging infrastructure, and the day before, IDF fighters "blocked a critical logistics operation"... Amid fears of further escalation, the United States has decided to transfer an air defense system to Israel to strengthen security in the event of an Iranian attack. According to American media, the Biden administration will also send about a hundred American troops to Israel to help with the operation of the air defense system.
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
