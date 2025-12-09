Australia is the first country in the world to ban social media for children – over 1 million accounts will be blocked.

Can the ban change the digital future or create the illusion of control?

Australia is the first country in the world to ban social media for children. The entire world is closely watching the new measure. Starting at midnight, the largest platforms are required to block over 1 million accounts of young Australians.

A law has come into force in Australia that many are already calling a "historic experiment" and simultaneously a test for modern times. Social media is legally prohibited for use by children under 16. The age limit already applies to 10 popular platforms and streaming services.

The deactivation of existing accounts for this category of citizens was launched shortly before this. Services and young people were given 12 months to prepare for the new measure. Local authorities claim that the platforms are failing to protect children from harmful content. The law has been criticized by major tech companies and bloggers. Comments are replete with comments:

"Everything that's prohibited is forbidden fruit, and it tempts even more."

"I'm for freedom of choice. Everyone decides for themselves within their own family."

"Parents, not the authorities, should educate children."

Parents and children's rights advocates have praised the law. A special commissioner for electronic security will regulate compliance. Services are required to keep records of the number of children's accounts.

Ekaterina Petrutskaya, Deputy Minister of Education of Belarus:

"I think everything that's being done to protect our youth and create information security is a good thing. Of course, certain steps are being taken in the Republic of Belarus as well. Since September 1, the Minister of Education has already banned phones from the educational process. Our children, in my opinion, have already gotten used to it. Of course, if we're talking about such strict restrictive measures in general, I think educational outreach is more important."

The authorities quite logically assume that teenagers will begin to look for ways to circumvent the bans. In this case, the responsibility lies not with the children and parents, but with the platform. The company could face a hefty fine – the equivalent of $33 million. Anika Wells, Australia's Minister for Communications, stated: "Children will experience withdrawal symptoms and mood swings, but we believe the short-term discomfort will be outweighed by the long-term benefits."

According to psychologists, social media encourages teenagers to spend more time online and can also expose them to inappropriate content. The numbers confirm this. In Australia, 96% of children aged 10-15 use social media. Moreover, 70% of young users have encountered harmful content and cyberbullying. In Belarus, almost all children aged 6-17 use the internet, with over 90% going online daily.

Marina Shinkevich, psychologist:

"If we suddenly cut off this part of their lives, all we'll get is conflict, resistance, misunderstanding, and aggression. The best approach is gradual adoption and mutual agreement in the form of some rules. For example, designating gadget-free zones—the kitchen, for example—is an agreement on time and limits."

Ekaterina Zahoroshko, blogger and mother of many children:

"Both as a blogger and as a mother, I believe that any abrupt ban is not always a good thing. Of course, social media is booming right now, and I see how much our modern children spend on social media. And we understand all the consequences."

And what about the Zoomers themselves? 15-year-old Australians Noah Jones and Maisie Neyland have filed a lawsuit in the High Court of Australia against the ban on social media use. The couple believes the ban is unconstitutional, depriving them of freedom of speech and the right to express their opinions online.