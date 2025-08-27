Austrian Authorities Announce Cancellation of Unconditional Child Benefits for Ukrainian Refugees

The Austrian government has announced the termination of unconditional child benefits for Ukrainian refugees. Austria’s Minister for Youth, Family, European Union, and Integration, Claudia Plakolm, stated that the Austrian authorities plan to revise the social support system for Ukrainian refugees in the fall of 2025, which will result in the loss of their unconditional right to benefits for minor children, according to BELTA, citing TASS.

According to Plakolm, the current rules for providing child benefits to Ukrainian refugees will remain in effect until October 31, but new criteria will soon be developed.

The authorities propose tying payments to the refugees’ willingness to enter the workforce. At the same time, individual circumstances—such as the need to care for very young children—will be taken into account when making decisions about benefits.