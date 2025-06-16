Axios: US will not attack Iran unless Iran begins striking Americans

According to Axios, the US is considering transferring bunker-busting bombs to Israel. In his social media posts, Trump wrote that everyone should immediately evacuate Tehran.

The United States does not plan to attack Iran unless Iran starts attacking Americans. According to Axios, Washington has informed "several allies in the Middle East" of this. Additionally, a similar message was conveyed to these countries by the US through the same channels an hour after Israel's military operation began, warning them to alert Tehran about the inadmissibility of retaliatory strikes against American forces.