Balmasov: Trump Fears Escalation in the Iran-Israel Confrontation
The involvement of the United States in the Iran-Israel conflict remains one of the most plausible scenarios. However, President Donald Trump is wary of further escalation and is carefully contemplating his strategy to avoid dragging his country into a full-scale confrontation. This is the opinion of an expert.
Trump would have launched strikes if he believed it would resemble a Hollywood scene: flexing muscles, delivering a decisive blow, and supporting his ally Israel. Everything would be ablaze, smoke billowing — with no real Iranian nuclear program in sight. This perspective was shared by Sergey Balmasov, a specialist at the Institute of the Middle East in Russia.
“But disappointment could follow. Even America’s mighty strategic aviation might prove ineffective. Or it might have to be used over a period of perhaps not even a month. Trump does not want that. Trump, on the contrary, advocates for reducing expenses and avoiding new wars. And such actions could serve as a prelude to full-scale involvement in war, requiring the U.S. to conduct a comprehensive military operation against Iran, with all the consequences that entails,” the expert noted.