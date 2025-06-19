Balmasov: Trump Fears Escalation in the Iran-Israel Confrontation

The involvement of the United States in the Iran-Israel conflict remains one of the most plausible scenarios. However, President Donald Trump is wary of further escalation and is carefully contemplating his strategy to avoid dragging his country into a full-scale confrontation. This is the opinion of an expert.

Trump would have launched strikes if he believed it would resemble a Hollywood scene: flexing muscles, delivering a decisive blow, and supporting his ally Israel. Everything would be ablaze, smoke billowing — with no real Iranian nuclear program in sight. This perspective was shared by Sergey Balmasov, a specialist at the Institute of the Middle East in Russia.