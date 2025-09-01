Final preparations are underway in Beijing for a grand military parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and Japan’s capitulation.

The solemn events are scheduled to commence on September 3rd at 4 a.m. Minsk time. Among the 26 world leaders invited to attend from VIP stands is Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The program remains classified. It is known, however, that the ceremony will blend historical traditions with modern achievements.

The parade will showcase the most advanced military hardware, including aviation, missile systems, ground forces, and naval equipment. For the first time, new hypersonic missiles and Chinese-made stealth aircraft will be displayed.