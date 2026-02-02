"Belarusian Towns" to Appear in China

"Belarusian Towns" (Themed towns) will soon open in China. This will be a large-scale exhibition featuring a Belarusian restaurant, a fair of domestic goods, folk craft workshops, and a school teaching the Belarusian language.

Such a "portal to Belarus" is planned for the cities of Nantong and Nanjing. The decision to implement this cultural and tourism project has already been signed. A memorandum of cooperation between the People's Republic of China, the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus, and the Ministry of Culture of Belarus is in effect.