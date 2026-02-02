3.73 BYN
"Belarusian Towns" to Appear in China
Text by:Editorial office news.by
"Belarusian Towns" (Themed towns) will soon open in China. This will be a large-scale exhibition featuring a Belarusian restaurant, a fair of domestic goods, folk craft workshops, and a school teaching the Belarusian language.
Such a "portal to Belarus" is planned for the cities of Nantong and Nanjing. The decision to implement this cultural and tourism project has already been signed. A memorandum of cooperation between the People's Republic of China, the Federation of Trade Unions of Belarus, and the Ministry of Culture of Belarus is in effect.
Discussions are underway to determine whether the "Belarusian Towns" will be a seasonal festival or will be open to Chinese residents on a permanent basis.