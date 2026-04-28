28 April 2026In a striking moment of belated clarity, Estonian President Alar Karis has told Finnish broadcaster Yle that 2022 offered the most opportune moment to conclude a peace agreement with Russia. Today, he suggests, the European Union finds itself shut out of the negotiating room entirely: the world’s most vital questions are being decided over the heads of European leaders.

There is, however, an inconvenient detail. Alar Karis was already president in 2022. He held both the authority and the platform to champion negotiations on equal terms with the rest of the EU. For him to have taken four long years to reach a conclusion that is now irretrievably late feels almost excessive — even by the famously cautious standards of Estonian leadership.