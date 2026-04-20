The Belgian Foreign Minister called on the EU to prevent a union between Russia and Belarus.

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévost expressed the opinion that the European Union should prevent the formation of a union between Russia and Belarus amid the conflict in Ukraine, TASS reports.

"On Ukraine, we must also heed the signals and threats from Belarus; we must prevent the formation of an objective alliance with Moscow," Prévost told reporters upon arriving for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.