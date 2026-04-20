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Belgian Foreign Minister calls on EU to prevent a union between Russia and Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belgian Foreign Minister calls on EU to prevent a union between Russia and Belarusnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05124045-fb1c-4331-b141-f774f5b280f5/conversions/f5c31f77-385f-48b0-aae6-5dde8c9b4165-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05124045-fb1c-4331-b141-f774f5b280f5/conversions/f5c31f77-385f-48b0-aae6-5dde8c9b4165-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05124045-fb1c-4331-b141-f774f5b280f5/conversions/f5c31f77-385f-48b0-aae6-5dde8c9b4165-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/05124045-fb1c-4331-b141-f774f5b280f5/conversions/f5c31f77-385f-48b0-aae6-5dde8c9b4165-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The Belgian Foreign Minister called on the EU to prevent a union between Russia and Belarus.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prévost expressed the opinion that the European Union should prevent the formation of a union between Russia and Belarus amid the conflict in Ukraine, TASS reports.
"On Ukraine, we must also heed the signals and threats from Belarus; we must prevent the formation of an objective alliance with Moscow," Prévost told reporters upon arriving for a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.
He did not specify whether he was aware of the existence of the Union State of Russia and Belarus.