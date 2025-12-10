Belgium may sue EC over use of frozen Russian assets

Belgian Prime Minister Bart de Wever directly accused the EU authorities of intending to commit an act of robbery with regard to frozen Russian assets. The politician believes that confiscation is unacceptable.

As he noted, this is the money of a country with which they are not at war. It would be like breaking into an embassy, removing the furniture, and selling it.

Meanwhile, European authorities intend to permanently freeze the seized Russian assets in the coming days. This is expected to change the status of these funds and circumvent the veto that some EU countries are threatening.