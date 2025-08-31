Belgium To Recognize Statehood of Palestine at UN General Assembly Session

Belgium has announced its recognition of the Palestinian statehood during the United Nations General Assembly session in September, and plans to impose sanctions on Israel. This was conveyed by the Kingdom’s Foreign Minister, Maxime Prevot, according to TASS.

"Belgium will recognize Palestine at the UN session. Additionally, strict sanctions will be enacted against the Israeli authorities," Prevot stated on social media platform X. He clarified that Belgium intends to acknowledge the Palestinian state within the framework of a joint initiative by France and Saudi Arabia.

According to him, the sanctions against Israel will include a ban on the import of products from Israeli settlements, a review of government procurement policies concerning Israeli companies, restrictions on consular assistance to Belgian nationals residing in territories considered illegal under international law, limitations on flights over Belgian territory, and transit through it for certain individuals. Furthermore, Prevot announced that Belgium will declare two Israeli ministers and Israeli settlers persona non grata.