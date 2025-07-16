Belgium to Send over 200 Troops to Lithuania

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3aa62de-c3e0-4123-9604-01b48bf96e65/conversions/7ec75867-652b-4229-a3b2-0da67b32c252-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3aa62de-c3e0-4123-9604-01b48bf96e65/conversions/7ec75867-652b-4229-a3b2-0da67b32c252-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3aa62de-c3e0-4123-9604-01b48bf96e65/conversions/7ec75867-652b-4229-a3b2-0da67b32c252-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c3aa62de-c3e0-4123-9604-01b48bf96e65/conversions/7ec75867-652b-4229-a3b2-0da67b32c252-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belgium will send more than 200 troops to Lithuania at the end of July as part of a plan to defend the Alliance's eastern flank against the Russian threat.

According to the kingdom's defense minister, the mission in Lithuania will last six months till the end of January next year. However, the deployment of troops still requires approval from the Belgian cabinet.