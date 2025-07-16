3.75 BYN
Belgium to Send over 200 Troops to Lithuania
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belgium will send more than 200 troops to Lithuania at the end of July as part of a plan to defend the Alliance's eastern flank against the Russian threat.
According to the kingdom's defense minister, the mission in Lithuania will last six months till the end of January next year. However, the deployment of troops still requires approval from the Belgian cabinet.
Belarus and Russia have been recording unprecedented NATO activity near their western borders in recent years. The military bloc is expanding its initiatives, building up its forces, calling it "containment of Russian aggression."