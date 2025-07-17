3.75 BYN
Zakharova: The West is Preparing Moldova for Militarization as the "Second Ukraine"
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Western countries are preparing Moldova for militarization in order to position it as the "second Ukraine," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing, according to TASS.
"Everything is being prepared for the militarization of this country in favor of NATO," she said. "What is the purpose of all this? The answer is obvious — the republic is being prepared to serve as the 'second Ukraine.'"
Furthermore, Zakharova noted that active rapprochement with NATO member countries continues, including joint exercises with alliance military personnel.
The diplomat highlighted that Moldova conducted 30 joint exercises with NATO in 2024.