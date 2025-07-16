Teenagers to Be Allowed to Vote in UK

The UK has decided to lower the legal voting age threshold. Now teenagers will be allowed to take part in elections. The kingdom is preparing for a large-scale reform of the electoral system.

Thus, according to local media, all citizens of the country, starting from the age of 16, will be able to vote in the next parliamentary elections. The authorities claim that such an 'innovation' will ensure greater fairness for young people. Sky News notes that the last time the voting age in the kingdom was lowered was in 1969 - from 21 to 18.