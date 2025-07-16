3.75 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.41 BYN
Colombia Intends to Sever Ties with NATO
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Colombia Intends to Sever Ties with NATOnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e27d3ee0-b1bb-47fd-b761-9115f57991c9/conversions/fdb7040c-3b31-4acd-8039-4bb4befc8cbe-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e27d3ee0-b1bb-47fd-b761-9115f57991c9/conversions/fdb7040c-3b31-4acd-8039-4bb4befc8cbe-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e27d3ee0-b1bb-47fd-b761-9115f57991c9/conversions/fdb7040c-3b31-4acd-8039-4bb4befc8cbe-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e27d3ee0-b1bb-47fd-b761-9115f57991c9/conversions/fdb7040c-3b31-4acd-8039-4bb4befc8cbe-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Colombia plans to withdraw from its partnership with NATO. President Gustavo Petro announced that his country, which is considered one of the key global partners of the military alliance, should not participate in alliances where armies drop bombs on children.
Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia:
"We must leave NATO; there is no other way. And relations with Europe can no longer be built with those European governments that betray their own nations and participate in bombings."
Petro also stated that Colombia will seek allies in other regions if the West attempts to pressure it. The politician further added that Bogotá does not wish to be associated with “armies of darkness.”