The situation with queues at the border remains tense, with over 2,200 vehicles awaiting entry into the European Union.

No positive decisions are being made by neighboring Western countries. Drivers may face wait times of up to two days before receiving notification to cross the border. Nevertheless, the Belarusian side continues to trust in the prudence of its neighboring states and remains open to dialogue.

This was shared by Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the State Customs Committee, ahead of a unified information day. Belarus has come a long way—from restoring its national economy to implementing innovative projects for the future. Currently, six comprehensive “Future Projects” are underway, holding the potential to become growth points for the national economy.

Vladimir Orlovsky, Chairman of the Belarusian State Customs Committee:

"Our customs officers are composed of many young people—those who have not personally witnessed the process of the formation of our young republic, how it emerged from the Soviet Union, how industries that are now flags of Belarusian manufacturing were preserved, and how new, high-tech sectors of the economy were created. We must preserve this legacy."