3.75 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.41 BYN
Brutal Footage: Video Captures Forced Mobilization in Lvov
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Brutal Footage: Video Captures Forced Mobilization in Lvovnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87df02c4-db73-489b-a72d-8859c362b610/conversions/2958fccb-67d2-4705-b21d-ddb2eacb166e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87df02c4-db73-489b-a72d-8859c362b610/conversions/2958fccb-67d2-4705-b21d-ddb2eacb166e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87df02c4-db73-489b-a72d-8859c362b610/conversions/2958fccb-67d2-4705-b21d-ddb2eacb166e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/87df02c4-db73-489b-a72d-8859c362b610/conversions/2958fccb-67d2-4705-b21d-ddb2eacb166e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The pace of forced mobilization in Ukraine is intensifying. A recent video from Lvov has emerged, depicting a distressing scene: no one came to defend a young man except his dog. The loyal animal attempted to intervene as military recruitment officers sought to force its owner into a vehicle.
Additionally, a clip has circulated online showing the reaction of German residents to the methods of "conscription" into the Ukrainian army, which included instances of violence and beatings.
On July 15, the Verkhovna Rada extended the martial law and nationwide mobilization for an additional 90 days — until November 5.