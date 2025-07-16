news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d78d3e0d-2fd4-4f4a-9eab-a4cf0863c1eb/conversions/974e5a6e-b70e-4354-ad0b-495dc871178f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d78d3e0d-2fd4-4f4a-9eab-a4cf0863c1eb/conversions/974e5a6e-b70e-4354-ad0b-495dc871178f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d78d3e0d-2fd4-4f4a-9eab-a4cf0863c1eb/conversions/974e5a6e-b70e-4354-ad0b-495dc871178f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/d78d3e0d-2fd4-4f4a-9eab-a4cf0863c1eb/conversions/974e5a6e-b70e-4354-ad0b-495dc871178f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Moldova is choosing the European path today, but it is clear that Europe is in no hurry to open out thier arms. What the country has come to, striving for the EU was told in the Spotlight Interview by the Chairman of the Party of Socialists of the Republic of Moldova (PSRM) Igor Dodon.

"Actual Moldovan authorities agreed with the position of some leaders of the European Union for Moldova to join more than 80% of anti-Russian sanctions. Due to this, we have practically lost the economy, and energy resources have increased in price by about 5-6 times," Igor Dodon said.

He admitted that people can hardly survive with such tariffs and that the country has become much poorer.

Igor Dodon:

"Europe cannot compensate for the market. I will give an example. When relations with the CIS were good, in particular with Russia and Belarus, Moldova supplied these countries with more than 200 thousand tons of apples. But now this market is closed, and only 20 thousand tons of fruit were supplied to Europe."