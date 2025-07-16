Xi'an and Shanghai: In What Chinese Cities Will the Achievements of "Great Stone" be demonstrated?

The Belarusian Industrial Park "Great Stone" has been known worldwide for many years. Its representatives regularly present it at various venues and exhibitions. Are there any planned trips, negotiations, or visits in 2025 where the "Great Stone" will be highlighted? The answer to this question was shared in an "Up-to-Date Interview" by Kirill Koroteev, Deputy General Director of the company responsible for the development of the "Great Stone" industrial park.

"The upcoming events will take place in Qingdao, where both a major forum and a large presentation of Belarus are scheduled. During these events, the opportunities of the Industrial Park will also be showcased. This will be part of the SCO framework," shared the expert.

Kirill Koroteev

Currently, China is actively promoting various initiatives within the SCO platform. August can be considered a month packed with events across Guangdong Province, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, and Foshan. It is precisely in these locations that the Belarusian Industrial Park plans to hold a mini roadshow. "Many events are scheduled in Xi'an — including an exhibition and an investment fair. By the way, we will also have our stand there, where we will talk about the park and the changes it has undergone over time," said Kirill Koroteev.