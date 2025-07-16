Trump Plans to Impose 10-15% Tariffs on Goods from 150 Countries

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f8c32d42-a21c-4095-a080-8a7af81386bf/conversions/c03170ec-e7c5-471d-9499-8eef6762092f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f8c32d42-a21c-4095-a080-8a7af81386bf/conversions/c03170ec-e7c5-471d-9499-8eef6762092f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f8c32d42-a21c-4095-a080-8a7af81386bf/conversions/c03170ec-e7c5-471d-9499-8eef6762092f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f8c32d42-a21c-4095-a080-8a7af81386bf/conversions/c03170ec-e7c5-471d-9499-8eef6762092f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Donald Trump is again threatening tariffs across the world. In another interview, the head of the White House announced plans to impose tariffs on 150 countries that are not major economies. According to him, the tariff will be 10 or 15 percent.

In addition, he emphasized that he is not seeking to conclude a trade deal with the EU, since Washington would be quite happy with 30 percent tariffs on all European imports.

At the same time, official Paris is proposing to impose additional taxes on American high-tech corporations in response. Any investment by the United States in the economies of EU countries will also be limited or completely blocked.