Orban Urges Europe to Define "What Ukraine Is"

Viktor Orban has called for a definition of "what Ukraine is" before talking about its accession to the EU. The Hungarian prime minister said that peace must be achieved first, in order to then reach long-term agreements with Russia and establish a partnership with Ukraine.

"Our first priority should be to achieve a ceasefire and peace as soon as possible, and then establish security guarantees that even define what Ukraine is. Because the right wing no longer knows what Ukraine is? We don't know where its borders are, we don't know how many citizens it has. We know very little about it, because we are talking about a country that is increasingly being drawn into war, being destroyed and ground down by it. That is the most important thing. Once that is done, we must immediately come to an agreement with the Russians."